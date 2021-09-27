Petrol price steady, diesel hiked for the second straight day

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of diesel were hiked for the second consecutive day on Monday, September 27, while petrol prices continued to remain steady.

In the national capital, diesel rose 25 paise per litre on Monday. Sunday, it was hiked by 25 paise after remaining unchanged on Saturday.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is retailing at Rs 101.19 a litre while diesel is now selling at Rs 89.32. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price stands at Rs 107.26 while diesel now costs Rs 96.94, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil stormed past its July peaks as global output disruptions forced energy companies to pull large amounts of crude out of inventories, while a shortage of natural gas in Europe pushed costs up across the continent, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent added another 98 cents on Monday to $79.07 a barrel, while US crude rose 97 cents to $74.95, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, September 27, 2021: