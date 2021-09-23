Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady across the country for the 18th successive day on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices extended gains on Thursday, riding higher on growing fuel demand and a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories as production remains hampered in the Gulf of Mexico after two hurricanes. The market was also supported by a return of appetite for risk assets as concerns eased over a potential default by property developer China Evergrande and its possible fallout on the world’s second-largest economy, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 17 cents (0.2 per cent) to $72.40 a barrel by 0645 GMT, while Brent crude rose 18 cents (0.2 per cent) to $76.37 a barrel, the report said.

