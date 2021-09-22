Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel continued to remain unchanged across the country for the 17th successive day on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed US crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.08 (1.5 per cent) to $71.57 a barrel by 0643 GMT, adding to a 35-cent gain from Tuesday. Brent crude futures climbed $1.03 (1.4 per cent) to $75.39 a barrel, after gaining 44 cents on Tuesday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, September 22, 2021: