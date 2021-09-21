Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady across the country for the 16th successive day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Tuesday as analysts pointed to signs of US supply tightness, ending days of losses as global markets remain haunted by the potential impact on China’s economy of a crisis at heavily indebted property group China Evergrande, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude gained 63 cents or 0.9 per cent to $74.55 a barrel by 0340 GMT, having fallen by almost 2 per cent on Monday. The contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which expires later on Tuesday, was up 69 cents or 1 per cent at $70.98 after dropping 2.3 per cent in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, September 21, 2021: