Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel continued to stay unchanged across the country for the 15th successive day on Monday, September 20, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses from Friday after the US dollar jumped to a three-week high and the US rig count rose, although nearly a quarter of US Gulf of Mexico output remained offline in the wake of two hurricanes, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 48 cents (0.6 per cent) to $74.86 a barrel at 0410 GMT after losing 33 cents on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 55 cents (0.8 per cent) to $71.42 a barrel, after declining by 64 cents on Friday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, September 20, 2021: