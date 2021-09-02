Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Thursday, September 2, 2021, a day after they were cut for the first time in over a week. On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.34 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.77. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.39, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.33, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to keep its policy of gradually returning supply to the market at a time when coronavirus cases around the world are surging and many US refiners, a key source of crude demand, remained offline, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude was down by 16 cents (0.2 per cent) at $71.43 a barrel by 0422 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. US oil fell 23 cents (0.3 per cent) to $68.36 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, September 2, 2021: