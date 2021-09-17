Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the 12th successive day on Friday, September 17, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, brent oil futures dipped on Friday but held above $75 a barrel, remaining on track for weekly gains of more than 3 per cent thanks to the slow recovery in output after two hurricanes in the US Gulf of Mexico, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents (0.36 per cent) to $75.40 a barrel by 0838 GMT, erasing Thursday’s 21 cent gain. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents (0.54 per cent) at $72.22 after settling unchanged in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, September 17, 2021: