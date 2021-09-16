Petrol and diesel prices steady for 11th consecutive day, here’s what it costs in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady across the country for the 11th successive day on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices climbed on Thursday, extending the previous day’s solid gains after a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, news agency Reuters reported earlier this morning.

Brent crude oil rose 18 cents (0.2 per cent) to $75.64 a barrel by 0340 GMT, after settling up 2.5 per cent the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were up 18 cents (0.3 per cent) to $72.79, after settling 3.1 per cent higher on Wednesday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, September 16, 2021: