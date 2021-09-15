Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 10th straight day, here’s what it costs in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady across the country for the tenth consecutive day on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, and on expectations that demand will recover as vaccine roll-outs widen, news agency Reuters reported this morning.

Brent crude oil rose 39 cents (0.5 per cent) to $73.99 a barrel by 0133 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 44 cents (0.5 per cent) to $70.90 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, September 15, 2021: