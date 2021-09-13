Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for eighth straight day, here’s what it costs in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the eighth consecutive day on Monday, September 13, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

Internationally, oil prices rose for a second session on Monday as concerns over US output following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along with expectations for higher demand, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude rose 33 cents (0.5 per cent) to $73.25 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 32 cents (0.5 per cent) to $70.04 at 0436 GMT, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, September 13, 2021: