Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for fifth straight day, here’s what it costs in your city today

Friday, September 10, 2021
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.26, while diesel costs Rs 96.19. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
September 10, 2021 11:36:23 am
petrol price, diesel price, petrol rate, diesel rateChennai: An employee fills petrol in a vehicle at a refilling station in Chennai, Friday, July 2, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the fifth successive day on Friday, September 10, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, crude oil prices rose on Friday on growing signs of tightness in US markets after Hurricane Ida hit offshore output, although benchmarks were heading for weekly losses of about 1 per cent after China announced plans to sell crude from its strategic reserves, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for November rose 44 cents (0.6 per cent) to $71.89 a barrel by 0324 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October was at $68.49 a barrel, up 35 cents (0.5 per cent), the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, September 10, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 101.19 88.62
Mumbai 107.26 96.19
Kolkata 101.62 91.71
Chennai 98.96 93.26
Bengaluru 104.70 94.04
Hyderabad 105.26 96.69
Patna 103.79 94.55
Bhopal 109.63 97.43
Jaipur 108.13 97.76
Lucknow 98.30 89.02
Thiruvananthapuram 103.42 95.38
Source: Indian Oil Corporation 

 

