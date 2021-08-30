Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, August 30, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on August 24 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.49 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.92. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.52, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.48, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in August, petrol prices have been cut twice while diesel rates have been reduced on five instances. In July, petrol prices were hiked nine times while diesel rates were raised on five occasions and cut on one occasion. In June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. Since May 4, petrol price has increased by Rs 11.09 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 8.19 in New Delhi.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, crude oil prices reversed gains on Monday, pulling back from more than three-week highs reached earlier in the session, as a powerful hurricane slammed into the US Gulf coast, forcing shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent was down 16 cents (0.2 per cent) at $72.54 a barrel by 0654 GMT. It rose more than 11 per cent last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production from Hurricane Ida. US oil was down by 49 cents (0.7 per cent) at $68.25 a

barrel, having jumped a little over 10 per cent over last week, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, August 30, 2021: