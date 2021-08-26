Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the second consecutive day on Thursday, August 26, 2021. On August 24, petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.49 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.92. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.52, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.48, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in August, petrol prices have been cut twice while diesel rates have been reduced on five instances. In July, petrol prices were hiked nine times while diesel rates were raised on five occasions and cut on one occasion. In June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. Since May 4, petrol price has increased by Rs 11.09 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 8.19 in New Delhi.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil fell on Thursday for the first session this week as renewed concerns about demand recovery amid rising COVID-19 infections cut short a three-day rally, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down 37 cents (0.5 per cent) at $71.88 a barrel by 0440 GMT, having risen 1.7 per cent on Wednesday. US oil was down 50 cents (0.7 per cent) at $67.86 a barrel, after gaining 1.2 per cent in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, August 26, 2021: