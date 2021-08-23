Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Monday, August 23, a day after petrol rates across the country were changed in over a month. On August 22, petrol and diesel prices were cut by 20 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.64 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.07. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.66, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.64, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in August, petrol prices have been cut once while diesel rates have been reduced on four instances. In July, petrol prices were hiked nine times while diesel rates were raised on five occasions and cut on one occasion. In June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. Since May 4, petrol price has increased by Rs 11.24 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 8.34 in New Delhi.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices rose on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak as investors hunted for bargains and a softer dollar lent support, though persistent anxiety over surging cases of the Delta coronavirus variant kept sentiment cautious, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.16 (1.8 per cent) to $66.34 a barrel by 0430 GMT, after hitting the lowest level since May 21 of $64.60 earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October rose $1.07 (1.7 per cent) to $63.21 a barrel, recovering from $61.74, the lowest since May 21, touched in Asia’s early trade, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, August 23, 2021: