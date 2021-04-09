Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country for the 10th consecutive day on Friday, April 9, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on March 30, when petrol fell by 22 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 23 paise in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi is unchanged at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 80.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Generally, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar, as investors weighed rising supplies and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures for June climbed 7 cents (0.1 per cent0 to $63.27 a barrel by 0106 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.77 a barrel, up 17 cents (0.3 per cent), the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, April 9, 2021: