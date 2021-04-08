Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the ninth consecutive day on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last changed on March 30, when petrol fell by 22 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 23 paise in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi is unchanged at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 80.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The auto fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices fell on Thursday after official figures showed a big increase in US gasoline stocks, causing concerns about demand for crude weakening in the world’s biggest consumer of the resource at a time when supplies around the world are rising, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude eased 36 cents (0.6 per cent) to $62.80 a barrel by 0136 GMT. US oil fell 38 cents (0.6 per cent) to $59.39 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, April 8, 2021: