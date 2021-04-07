Petrol and diesel prices in your city on Wednesday, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across the country for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last changed on March 30, when petrol fell by 22 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 23 paise in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi is unchanged at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 80.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The auto fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.