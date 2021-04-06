Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the seventh straight day on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last changed on March 30, when petrol fell by 22 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 23 paise in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi is unchanged at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 80.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The auto fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices rose early on Tuesday as a drop in the US dollar made crude a more attractive buy, paring losses of more than 4 per cent incurred overnight on the prospect of producers returning more than 2 million barrels per day of supply to the market by July, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures jumped 83 cents (1.3 per cent) to $62.98 a barrel at 0012 GMT, after falling 4.2 per cent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 80 cents (1.4 per cent) to $59.45 barrel, after sliding 4.6 per cent on Monday.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, April 6, 2021: