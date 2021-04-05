Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged across the country for the sixth straight day on Monday, April 5, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last changed on March 30, when petrol fell by 22 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 23 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi is unchanged at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 80.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices slipped on Monday, paring strong gains made in the previous session after OPEC+ agreed last week to gradually ease some of its production cuts between May and July, news agency Reuters reported earlier today.

Brent crude futures for June fell 33 cents (0.5 per cent) to $64.53 a barrel by 0206 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for May was at $61.20 a barrel, down 25 cents (0.4 per cent). Both contracts settled up more than $2 a barrel on Thursday as investors viewed the OPEC+ decision as an affirmation of demand-led recovery and optimism was boosted by US President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, April 5, 2021: