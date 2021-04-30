Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across the country for the 15th straight day on Friday, April 30, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on April 15, when petrol fell by 16 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 14 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.40 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.83, while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Auto fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices slipped on Friday, taking a breather after touching their highest in six weeks as economic recovery and bullish summer fuel demand outlook outweighed concerns of wider lockdowns in India and Brazil to curb COVID-19 pandemic, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude fell 26 cents (0.4 per cent) to $68.30 a barrel by 0041 GMT, the last day’s trading for the front-month June contract. US West Texas Intermediate crude for June was at $64.73 a barrel, down 28 cents (0.4 per cent). Brent is on track to rise roughly 8 per cent in April while WTI could see gains of nearly 10 per cent, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, April 30, 2021: