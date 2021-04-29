Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on April 15, when petrol fell by 16 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 14 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.40 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.83, while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Generally, auto fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices extended gains on Thursday after rising 1% the previous session, as bullish forecasts on recovering demand this summer outweighed concerns about the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil.

Brent crude for June rose 42 cents (0.6 per cent) to $67.69 a barrel by 0622 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for June was at $64.22 a barrel, up 36 cents (0.6 per cent).

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, April 29, 2021: