Petrol and diesel prices unchanged, check rates in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged across the country for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on April 15, when petrol fell by 16 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 14 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.40 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.83, while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

Auto fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices dropped on Wednesday, paring overnight gains, with soaring COVID-19 cases in India and a bigger-than-expected build in US crude stocks offsetting confidence shown by OPEC and its allies in a solid recovery in global fuel demand, news agency Reuters said in a report.

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents (0.4 per cent) to $66.16 a barrel at 0205 GMT, paring a 1.2 per cent gain from Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 23 cents (0.4 per cent) to $62.71 a barrel, after gaining 1.7 per cent on Tuesday, the report said.

