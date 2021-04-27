Petrol and diesel prices unchanged, check rates in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the 12th consecutive day on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on April 15, when petrol fell by 16 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 14 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.40 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.83, while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

Generally, auto fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after falling in the previous session, but gains are likely to be capped amid growing concern about fuel demand in India, the world’s third-biggest crude importer now slammed by spiralling new coronavirus cases, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude was up 36 cents (0.6 per cent) at $66.01 a barrel by 0334 GMT, after dropping 0.7 per cent on Monday. US oil gained 36 cents (0.6 per cent) to $62.27, having declined by 0.4 per cent the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, April 27, 2021: