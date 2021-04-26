Petrol and diesel prices unchanged, check rates in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged across the country for the 11th consecutive day on Monday, April 26, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on April 15, when petrol fell by 16 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 14 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.40 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.83, while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

Generally, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices eased slightly on Monday on concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections in India and Japan, the world’s third and fourth largest oil importers, would cut fuel demand in Asia, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures fell 8 cents (0.1 per cent) to $66.03 a barrel by 0058 GMT, following a 1.1 per cent rise on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 4 cents(0.1 per cent) at $62.10 a barrel, after rising 1.2 per cent on Friday. Both benchmark crudes fell about 1 per cent last week, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, April 26, 2021: