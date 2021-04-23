Petrol and diesel prices unchanged, check rates in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged across the country for the eighth straight day on Friday, April 23, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on April 15, when petrol fell by 16 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 14 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.40 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.83, while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Friday on hopes of a fuel demand recovery in the United States and Europe as economic growth picks up and lockdowns ease, but worries about India’s raging second wave of COVID-19 cases kept a lid on gains, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents (0.3 per cent) to $65.61 a barrel at 0137 GMT, after climbing 8 cents on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 29 cents (0.5 per cent) to $61.72 a barrel, also after an 8 cent gain on Thursday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, April 23, 2021: