Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on April 15, when petrol fell by 16 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 14 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.40 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.83, while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Generally, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday as a surprise build in US crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan raised concerns that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may slow.

Brent crude futures fell 57 cents (0.9 per cent) to $64.75 a barrel by 0157 GMT, following a drop of $1.25 on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 58 cents (1.0 per cent) at $60.77 a barrel, after losing $1.32 on Wednesday. Both contracts dropped more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, closing at their lowest since April 13.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, April 22, 2021: