Petrol and diesel prices unchanged, check rates in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on April 15, when petrol fell by 16 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 14 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.40 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.83, while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Generally, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker US dollar supported commodities and on expectations that crude inventories fell in the United States, the world’s biggest oil user, though rising coronavirus cases in Asia capped gains, Reuters said in a report earlier today.

Brent crude futures for June delivery rose by 29 cents (0.4 per cent) to $67.33 a barrel at 0157 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery, which expire on Tuesday, were up 19 cents (0.3 per cent) to $63.57 barrel. The more-active June contract was at $63.71 (0.4 per cent) or 28 cents, the report said.

