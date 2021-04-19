Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, April 19, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on April 15, when petrol fell by 16 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 14 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.40 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.83, while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices were lower on Monday as rising coronavirus infections in India and other countries prompted concerns that stronger measures to contain the pandemic will hit economic activity, along with demand for commodities such as crude, news agency Reuters said in a report.

Brent crude was down 23 cents (0.3 per cent) at $66.54 a barrel by 0426 GMT, after rising 6 per cent last week. US oil was down 27 cents (0.2 per cent) at $62.96 a barrel, having gained 6.4 per cent last week, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, April 19, 2021: