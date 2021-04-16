Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: After registering their first fall this month on Thursday, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across the country on Friday, April 16, 2021.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.40 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.83, while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday but were on course for a weekly gain of more than 6 per cent with an improved oil demand outlook and strong economic recoveries in China and the United States offsetting concerns about spikes in COVID-19 infections, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures fell 17 cents (0.3 per cent) to $66.77 a barrel at 0052 GMT, following a 36 cent rise on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 19 cents (0.3 per cent) to $63.27 a barrel, after climbing 31 cents on Thursday.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, April 16, 2021: