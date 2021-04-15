Petrol and diesel prices fall after 15-day hiatus: Here’s what you pay in your city

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: After remaining unchanged for 15 straight days, petrol and diesel prices receded across the country on Thursday, April 15, 2021. In the national capital, petrol price fell by 16 paise while that of diesel slipped by 14 paise.

The latest move by the oil marketing companies marks the first revision in auto fuel prices this month with the previous revision taking place on March 30, 2021.

With today’s price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 90.40 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 80.73. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 96.83 while diesel costs Rs 87.81, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In February, the price of petrol had breached the Rs 100-mark for the first time in two places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In these two cities, the key auto fuel eased to Rs 100.89 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel here was available at Rs 92.99 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol now costs Rs 100.79 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.18.

Petrol and diesel prices have fallen from their record highs hit on February 27, 2021. The prices have been revised on four occasions since March, all of which resulted in a fall.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Generally, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices were lower on Thursday though holding near one-month highs after futures jumped in the previous as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and others upgraded forecasts for oil demand as major economies recover from the pandemic, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down by 21 cents (0.3 per cent) at $66.37 a barrel by 0129 GMT, after gaining 4.6 per cent on Wednesday and closing at the highest since March 17. US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 25 cents (0.4 per cent) to $62.9 a barrel, having risen 4.9 per cent in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, April 15, 2021: