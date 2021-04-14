Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the 15th straight day on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on March 30, when petrol fell by 22 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 23 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed US oil inventories declined more than expected and OPEC raised its outlook for oil demand, but gains were capped by worries about the coronavirus and by rising supplies of the energy resource, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures rose 42 cents (0.6 per cent) to $64.09 a barrel at 0421 GMT, after gaining 39 cents on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 40 cents (0.7 per cent) to $60.58 a barrel, following Tuesday’s rise of 48 cents, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, April 14, 2021: