Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged across the country for the 14th straight day on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on March 30, when petrol fell by 22 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 23 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi was unchanged at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel was available for Rs 80.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Generally, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices edged higher on Tuesday on tensions in the Middle East after the Yemen-based Houthi movement said it fired missiles on Saudi oil sites and on an expected drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Still, crude prices have remained rangebound in the past three weeks, as growing expectations of surging economic activity in the US and China are balanced by the slow rate of vaccinations in Europe and anticipation of additional supply of oil from Iran in the coming months, the report said.

Brent crude oil futures was up 9 cents (0.1 per cent) at $63.37 a barrel by 0055 GMT while US crude oil futures gained 11 cents (0.2 per cent) to $59.81 a barrel.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, April 13, 2021: