Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the 13th consecutive day on Monday, April 12, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last revised on March 30, when petrol fell by 22 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 23 paise in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi is unchanged at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 80.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil rose on Monday amid hopes that fuel demand is picking up in the United States as the summer driving season approaches and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations there accelerates, though increasing case numbers in other countries are set to cap gains, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent was up 25 cents (0.4 per cent) at $63.20 a barrel by 0155 GMT. US crude gained 17 cents (0.3 per cent) to $59.49 a barrel, the report said.

