Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the second consecutive day on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last changed on March 30, when petrol fell by 22 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 23 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi presently stands at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 80.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international crude prices and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude prices rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses on expectations that a meeting of OPEC and its allies later on Thursday would yield output constraint in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections in some regions, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude for June delivery was up by 31 cents (0.5 per cent) at $63.05 a barrel by 0159 GMT after falling 2.2 per cent overnight. US oil was up 38 cents (0.6 per cent) at $59.54 a barrel, having dropped 2.3% on Wednesday, the report said.