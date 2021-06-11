Fuel prices at fresh record high; Petrol breaches Rs 102/litre in Mumbai, diesel nears Rs 100 in Rajasthan

Petrol and diesel price today: After being steady for a day, prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Friday, June 11, 2021, touching fresh record highs across the country. In the national capital, the petrol price rose by 29 paise while that of diesel too inched up 28 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 95.85 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 86.75. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 102.04 while diesel costs Rs 94.15, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

This was the sixth price rise in the auto fuel prices so far in the month of June that follows 16 hikes in May. Prices have been on the rise since the past month (May 4) after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

Following these hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in various states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital last month to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. Now, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are inching towards the psychological landmark.

Petrol and diesel rates are at the highest in the country in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan where petrol comes for Rs 106.94 a litre while diesel neared the three-figure mark at Rs 99.80 per litre, the Indian Oil data showed. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, petrol today is priced at Rs 106.59 a litre and diesel at Rs 97.74.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices slipped on Friday but were set for their third weekly rise on expectations for a recovery in fuel demand in Europe, China and the United States as rising vaccination rates lead to an easing of pandemic curbs, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 16 cents (0.22 per cent) to $72.36 a barrel at 0558 GMT, after closing at its highest since

May 2019 on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 9 cents (0.13 per cent) to $70.20 a barrel, after climbing 0.5 per cent on Thursday to its highest close since October 2018. Brent is set for a weekly rise of 0.7 per cent while WTI is set to gain 0.8 per cent, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, June 11, 2021: