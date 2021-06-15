Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: A day after hitting fresh record highs on Monday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on June 14, when petrol rose 29 paise per litre and diesel climbed 30 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 87.28. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 102.58, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.70, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in June, the auto fuel prices have been raised on eight occasions. Separately, they were hiked 16 times in the month of May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

Following the ongoing hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in seven states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh and Karnataka.

Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. On Monday, Hyderabad joined this list and now Bengaluru is on its way towards hitting this psychological landmark.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent gaining for a fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of extra supply coming to the market soon from Iran faded with talks dragging on over the United States rejoining a nuclear agreement with Tehran, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude was up by 17 cents (0.2 per cent) at $73.03 a barrel by 0347 GMT, having risen 0.2 per cent on Monday. US oil gained 15 cents (0.2 per cent) to $71.03 a barrel, having slipped 3 cents in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, June 15, 2021: