Fuel prices at fresh record high; Petrol breaches Rs 100/litre mark in Bengaluru

Mumbai: An attendant of a fuel station works as petrol prices cross the 100 rupees/litre mark in Mumbai, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel price today: After staying unchanged for a day, prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Friday, June 18, 2021, touching fresh record highs across the country. In the national capital, the petrol price rose by 27 paise while that of diesel too inched up 28 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 96.93 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 87.69. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 103.08 while diesel costs Rs 95.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

This was the 10th price rise in the auto fuel prices so far in the month of June that follows 16 hikes in May. Prices have been on the rise since the past month (May 4) after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 6.53 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 6.96 in New Delhi.

Following these hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in seven states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh and Karnataka.

Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. Earlier this week, Hyderabad joined this list and today Bengaluru joined this list with petrol hitting Rs 100.17 a litre.

Petrol and diesel rates are at the highest in the country in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan where petrol comes for Rs 108.07 a litre. Diesel here touched the three-figure mark this past Saturday and currently is retailing at Rs 100.82 per litre, the Indian Oil data showed. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, petrol today is priced at Rs 107.71 a litre and diesel at Rs 98.74.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Internationally, crude oil prices fell for a second consecutive day on Friday as the US dollar soared on the prospect of interest rate hikes in the United States, but were nevertheless on track to finish the week flat – only slightly off multi-year highs, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures were down 52 cents (0.7 per cent) at $72.56 a barrel as of 0227 GMT, extending a 1.8 per cent decline on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 48 cents (0.7 per cent) at $70.56 a barrel, after retreating 1.5 per cent on Thursday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, June 18, 2021: