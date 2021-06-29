Fuel prices hit fresh record high; Petrol nears Rs 100/litre in Chennai

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after a gap of one day, touching fresh record highs across the country. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 35 paise while that of diesel inched up 28 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 98.81 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.18. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 104.90 while diesel costs Rs 96.72, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

This marks the 16th price rise in the auto fuel prices so far in the month of June that follows 16 hikes in May. Prices have been on the rise since May 4 after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 8.41 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 8.45 in New Delhi.

Following the recent hikes in May and June, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in several states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Kerala.

Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. Earlier this month, Hyderabad and Bengaluru had also joined this list followed by Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. Now, Chennai inching towards this psychological landmark with petrol retailing at Rs 99.80.

Petrol and diesel rates are at the highest in the country in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan where petrol comes for Rs 110.04 a litre. Diesel here touched the three-figure mark earlier this month and currently is retailing at Rs 102.42 per litre, the Indian Oil data showed. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, petrol today is priced at Rs 109.65 a litre and diesel at Rs 100.32.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices slipped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth as outbreaks of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant Delta sparked new mobility restrictions around the world, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 14 cents (0.2 per cent) to $72.77 a barrel at 0045 GMT, extending a 1.5 per cent loss on Monday. Brent crude futures dipped 10 cents (0.1 per cent0 to $74.58 a barrel, after sliding 2 per cent on Monday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, June 29, 2021: