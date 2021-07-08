scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Fuel prices hiked for second straight day; here are petrol and diesel prices in your city

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 100.56 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.59, while diesel costs Rs 97.18. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 10:24:24 am
petrol price, diesel price, petrol rate, diesel rateChennai: An employee fills petrol in a vehicle at a refilling station in Chennai, Friday, July 2, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day on Thursday, July 8, 2021, touching a record high across the country. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 35 paise while that of diesel inched up 9 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 100.56 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 106.59 while diesel costs Rs 97.18, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

This marks the fifth increase in petrol prices this month, while diesel rates have been hiked thrice so far in July. In June, both petrol and diesel prices were hiked 16 times which followed the 16 hikes during May. Prices have been on the rise since May 4 after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in five key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 10.16 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 8.89 in New Delhi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Following the hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in at least 17 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Puducherry, Delhi and West Bengal. Diesel too has breached the Rs 100-a-litre mark in some places in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark in May, followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. In June, Hyderabad and Bengaluru had also joined them followed by Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier this month, Chennai too had joined this list and earlier this week Delhi and Kolkata became the latest capital cities to hit the psychological landmark.

Petrol and diesel rates are at the highest in the country in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan where petrol comes for Rs 111.87 a litre. Diesel here touched the three-figure mark in June and currently is retailing at Rs 102.87 per litre, the Indian Oil data showed. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, petrol today is priced at Rs 111.46 a litre and diesel at Rs 100.78.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, crude oil prices steadied after two days of losses amid uncertainty over supply after the collapse this week of talks among major producers which could potentially cause the current output agreement to be abandoned, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures edged higher by 2 cents to $73.45 a barrel by 0413 GMT after earlier falling to as low as $72.93. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 10 cents (0.1 per cent) at $72.10 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, July 8, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 100.56 89.62
Mumbai 106.59 97.18
Kolkata 100.62 92.65
Chennai 101.37 94.15
Bengaluru 103.93 94.99
Hyderabad 104.50 97.68
Patna 102.79 95.14
Bhopal 108.88 98.40
Jaipur 107.37 98.74
Lucknow 97.67 90.01
Thiruvananthapuram 102.54 96.20
Source: Indian Oil Corporation 

 

