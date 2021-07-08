Fuel prices hiked for second straight day; here are petrol and diesel prices in your city

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day on Thursday, July 8, 2021, touching a record high across the country. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 35 paise while that of diesel inched up 9 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 100.56 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 106.59 while diesel costs Rs 97.18, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

This marks the fifth increase in petrol prices this month, while diesel rates have been hiked thrice so far in July. In June, both petrol and diesel prices were hiked 16 times which followed the 16 hikes during May. Prices have been on the rise since May 4 after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in five key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 10.16 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 8.89 in New Delhi.