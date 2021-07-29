Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 12th straight day, here’s what it costs in your city today

A petrol pump displaying extra premium petrol price at Rs. 100.53 per litre, which is the highest hike on petrol in Agartala. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha 14.06.2021)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the 12th consecutive day on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Petrol had touched fresh record highs on July 17, when it rose by 30 paise per litre in the national capital, while diesel prices were kept unchanged.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.83, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.45, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in July, petrol prices have been hiked nine times while diesel rates have witnessed a rise on five occasions and a cut on one occasion. During the month of June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 11.44 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 9.14 in New Delhi.

Following the hikes since May 4, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark across many places in at least 19 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Puducherry, Delhi and West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

Internationally, crude oil prices rose on Thursday as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020, with Brent crude oil prices pushing back past $75 a barrel, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures gained 36 cents (0.5 per cent) to $75.10 a barrel by 0247 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures increased by 33 cents (0.5 per cent) to $72.72 a barrel. Brent topped $75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years in June, but fell back sharply earlier this month on fears about the rapid spread of the Delta variant and a compromise deal by leading OPEC producers to increase supply, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, July 29, 2021: