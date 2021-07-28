Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol price displayed at an HPCL petrol pump in North Bengaluru on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Express photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the 11th successive day on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Petrol had touched fresh record highs on July 17, when it rose by 30 paise per litre in the national capital, while diesel prices were kept unchanged.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.83, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.45, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in July, petrol prices have been hiked nine times while diesel rates have witnessed a rise on five occasions and a cut on one occasion. During the month of June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 11.44 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 9.14 in New Delhi.

Following the hikes since May 4, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark across many places in at least 19 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Puducherry, Delhi and West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, crude oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude and product inventories fell more sharply than expected last week, reinforcing expectations that demand will outstrip supply growth even amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 43 cents (0.6 per cent) to $72.08 a barrel at 0119 GMT, reversing Tuesday’s 0.4 per cent decline. Brent crude futures rose 38 cents (0.5 per cent) to $74.86 a barrel, after shedding 2 cents on Tuesday in the first decline in six days, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, July 28, 2021: