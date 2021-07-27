Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 10th straight day, here’s what it costs in your city today

Fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Petrol had touched fresh record highs on July 17, when it rose by 30 paise per litre in the national capital, while diesel prices were kept unchanged.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.83, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.45, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in July, petrol prices have been hiked nine times while diesel rates have witnessed a rise on five occasions and a cut on one occasion. During the month of June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 11.44 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 9.14 in New Delhi.

Following the hikes since May 4, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark across many places in at least 19 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Puducherry, Delhi and West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices were steady on Tuesday with investors betting tight supply and rising vaccination rates will help offset any impact on demand due to surging COVID-19 cases worldwide, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures climbed 13 cents (0.2 per cent) to $74.63 a barrel at 0128 GMT, extending a 0.5 per cent gain on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 4 cents to $71.95 a barrel, after losing 16 cents on Monday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, July 27, 2021: