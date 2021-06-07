Petrol crosses Rs 95 in Delhi, above Rs 100-mark in 6 states

Petrol price on Sunday crossed Rs 95 a litre in Delhi and diesel breached Rs 86 per litre mark for the first time ever as fuel prices were hiked again.

Petrol price was increased by 21 paise per litre and diesel 20 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike — 20th since May 4 — took fuel prices across the country to a historic high. Petrol is now above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 95.09 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 86.01 per litre.

Brent crude, the global oil-price benchmark, is nearing $72 per barrel for the first time in two years. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Mumbai on May 29 became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over Rs 100-a-litre mark. Petrol now costs Rs 101.3 per litre in the city and diesel comes for Rs 93.35.