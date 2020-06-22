Hike in petrol, diesel prices for 16th consecutive day: All your questions answered

The fuel price hike is not limited only to Delhi but other states as well. However, it differs from state to state depending on the local sales tax or value added tax (VAT). (File photo) The fuel price hike is not limited only to Delhi but other states as well. However, it differs from state to state depending on the local sales tax or value added tax (VAT). (File photo)

The prices of petrol and diesel have been on the rise over the past two weeks ever since the country’s key oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed the daily rate revision of the auto fuels after an 82-day hiatus. In the national capital, petrol price has risen by Rs 8.30 during the past 16 days to Rs 79.56 per litre as of Monday, while diesel has touched a record high of Rs 78.85, up by Rs 9.46 — a record increase in rates of the fuel in any fortnight since pricing was deregulated in April 2002.

The fuel price hike is not limited only to Delhi but other states as well. However, it differs from state to state depending on the local sales tax or value added tax (VAT).

Petrol and diesel rates in key cities on Monday, June 22, 2020 (in Rs):

Petrol Diesel Delhi 79.56 78.85 Mumbai 86.36 77.24 Kolkata 81.27 74.14 Chennai 82.87 76.3 Bengaluru 82.15 74.98 Hyderabad 82.59 77.06 Lucknow 80.32 71.15 Patna 82.64 76.11 Guwahati 83.83 77.77 Ahmedabad 77.07 76.23 Source: Fuel@IOC app.

What is leading to the recent rise in petrol and diesel prices?

Petrol and diesel prices depend on some key factors, the primary factor being the prices of global crude oil. Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in various parts of the world, the demand for crude oil had crashed sharply earlier this year, which led to a fall in the global oil prices. The situation was so grim that the latter half of April, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped in the negative territory.

But now the situation has improved considerably in the global market and oil prices are slowly inching back to pre-COVID levels.

Apart from global crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and the excise duty levied by the central government and local sales tax or value added tax (VAT) levied by the state governments also play an important role in the retail prices of petrol and diesel.

Over the past three months, the centre has hiked the excise duty on petrol and diesel twice and also some state governments have raised VAT on the two fuels in a bid to take advantage of the low oil prices and mop up additional revenues through taxes.

What about the taxes levied on petrol and diesel?

Taxes make up for nearly two-thirds of the retail selling price. As much as Rs 50.69 per litre, or 64 per cent, in petrol price in Delhi is due to taxes – Rs 32.98 is the central excise duty and Rs 17.71 is local sales tax or VAT.

Over 63 per cent of the retail selling price of diesel is taxes. Out of the total tax incidence of Rs 49.43 per litre, Rs 31.83 is by way of central excise and Rs 17.60 is VAT.

Why were petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 82 days?

The 82-day freeze in the base rates of petrol and diesel earlier this year was imposed in the mid of March soon after the central government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

The government on March 14 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each and then again on May 5 by a record Rs 10 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 13 on diesel. The two hikes gave the government Rs 2 lakh crore in additional tax revenues.

The OMCs had not changed the base prices of petrol and diesel since the mid of March and they also didn’t pass the burden of the steep hike in excise duty to the consumer as they adjusted it with the decline in the global oil prices which fell to a two-decade low.

However, a rise in value-added tax (VAT) by some state governments and union territories during the past months had led to a rise in the retail prices of the key automobile fuels in some states.

So what is the current situation in the global oil market?

The global market scenario has changed over the past couple of months. With the easing of global lockdowns and reopening of major economies in Europe and the US, the oil demand is slowly recovering.

Separately, the world’s key oil producers earlier this month also extended their record production cut deal till July. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies — collectively known as OPEC+ — earlier this month agreed to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July hoping to boost energy prices.

All of this has worked in the favour of the oil prices recovery and now crude oil prices have bounced back to $40 per barrel levels as of today.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd