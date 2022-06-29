scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Petrol and diesel rates today, June 29, 2022: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices on June 29, 2022: In Mumbai, petrol retails at Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 97.28 per litre. At the same time, in Delhi, one litre of petrol remains available for Rs 96.72, while that of diesel costs Rs 89.62. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 12:45:51 pm
Petrol & Diesel Rates Today (Photo: File/Representational)

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru: Petrol and diesel rates remained steady across the nation for the 38th day in a row Wednesday.

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs for Rs 111.35, while that of diesel is available for Rs 97.28. Simultaneously, in Delhi, petrol continues to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 89.62 per litre in the city.

The price of petrol and diesel varies from state to state in India depending on freight costs and local taxes (VAT). Furthermore, there is an excise tax levied by the central government on fuels for automobiles.

Both of the major vehicular fuels experienced their last and only price change in the previous month on May 22, after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an 8-rupee reduction in petrol excise duty and a 6-rupee reduction in diesel excise duty on May 21. Following this, petrol price was reduced by Rs 8.69 and diesel price was cut by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

Read |Rupee hits record low of 78.96 against US dollar in early trade

Generally, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) decide on daily changes to the price of petrol and diesel by taking into account the benchmark fuel’s average price in the international market over the previous 15 days as well as foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices fell on Wednesday after rising in the previous three sessions as the market tussled between concerns about the global economy and tight global oil supplies, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for August dropped 84 cents, or 0.7%, to $117.14 a barrel by 0444 GMT. The August contract will expire on Thursday and the more-active September contract was at $113.17, down 63 cents, or 0.6%,US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 54 cents, or 0.5%, to $111.22 a barrel, Reuters said.

Explained |Why was there a fuel shortage in India this month?

Check out the fuel rates in the major cities of the country on Wednesday, June 29, 2022:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 111.35 97.28
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Bhopal 108.65 93.90
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Thiruvananthapuram 107.71 96.52
Source: Indian Oil Corporation

