Petrol, diesel price today, July 6, 2022: Find out fuel rates in your city

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata: Petrol and diesel rates remained stready across the nation for the 45th consecutive day on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

In Delhi petrol continues to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel remains available for Rs 89.62 per litre. Simultaneously, in Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 per litre, while that of diesel is priced at Rs 97.28.

The prices of the two fuels were last altered when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an 8-rupee reduction in petrol excise duty and a 6-rupee reduction in diesel excise duty in May. Following this, the cost of petrol was reduced by Rs 8.69 per litre and the cost of diesel was cut by Rs 7.05 per litre in the national capital city on May 22.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state depending on freight costs and local taxes (VAT). The central government furthermore collects an excise tax on fuels for automobiles.

The Centre had imposed an export duty of Rs 6 per litre on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre on diesel last week. To counteract producers’ windfall profits from high oil prices abroad, a levy of Rs 23,230 per tonne was also imposed on the price of domestic crude oil output.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) generally update the price of petrol and diesel on a daily basis based on the benchmark fuel’s average price over the previous 15 days in the international market and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices rose as much as nearly 3% on Wednesday before paring some gains as investors piled back into the market after a heavy rout in the previous session, with supply concerns returning to the fore even as worries about a global recession linger, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose as much as $3.08, or 2.9%, to $105.85 a barrel in early trade after plunging 9.5% on Tuesday, the biggest daily drop since March. It was last up 92 cents, or 0.9%, at $103.69 a barrel at 0243 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed to a session high of $102.14 a barrel, up $2.64, or 2.7%, after closing below $100 for the first time since late April. It was last up 46 cents, or 0.5%, at $99.96 a barrel, the report said.

Here are petrol and diesel rates in the key cities on Wednesday, July 6, 2022: