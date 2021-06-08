Not right time to discuss tax cuts on petrol, diesel: Dharmendra Pradhan

The comments from the minister comes when prices of fuel in some of the states have crossed Rs 100 per litre.

Pointing to the increased expenditure in the health sector in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday that it was not the right time to discuss a cut in taxes of petrol and diesel.

“At present, the earning is less. We cannot compromise on the expenditure. The expenditure of health sector has increased. We do not have any shortcuts … Welfare and development activities, essential investment, spending, have to be done. So be it state government or Government of India, this is not the right time to discuss about tax, as the expenditures have gone up,” he told reporters.

When asked if the Centre was considering bringing petrol and diesel under GST, Pradhan said, “Till the time, there is no consensus in the GST council … I as secretary incharge can say this should happen, but its decision rests on the GST Council.”

Meanwhile, petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise on Monday.