scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Output growth in core sectors falls to 9-month low in August

The slowdown will weigh on the index of industrial production given that these core sectors account for 40.3 per cent of the index of industrial production.

infrastructure sectors, core infrastructure sectors growth, natural gas, crude oil, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsAlthough six of the eight sectors (except crude oil and natural gas) saw growth in August from a year before, the support widely varied from sector to sector. Steel grew just 2.2 per cent (eight-month low), cement by 1.8 per cent and electricity by just 0.9 per cent (seven-month low). Crude oil output, which has been easing since June, contracted 3.3 per cent in August. Natural gas output shrank 0.9 per cent.

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew just 3.3 per cent in August, the slowest pace in nine months and compared with 4.5 per cent in the previous month, partly because the base effect turned unfavourable. They had grown 12.2 per cent in August last year.

The slowdown will weigh on the index of industrial production given that these core sectors account for 40.3 per cent of the index of industrial production.

Although six of the eight sectors (except crude oil and natural gas) saw growth in August from a year before, the support widely varied from sector to sector. Steel grew just 2.2 per cent (eight-month low), cement by 1.8 per cent and electricity by just 0.9 per cent (seven-month low). Crude oil output, which has been easing since June, contracted 3.3 per cent in August. Natural gas output shrank 0.9 per cent.

However, petroleum & refinery products rose 7 per cent in August over a year ago. Fertiliser output grew 11.9 per cent and coal output by 7.6 per cent.  FE

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 01:59:52 am
Next Story

Mallikarjun Kharge quits as Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement