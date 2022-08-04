OPEC+ answers Biden’s diplomacy with ‘minuscule’ output hike

August 4, 2022 12:55:54 pm
OPEC+ responded to months of diplomatic efforts from US President Joe Biden with one of the smallest oil production increases in its history.
The cartel will add only 100,000 barrels a day of oil in September, giving a tight market extra supplies at a much slower pace than in recent months despite pressure from the White House to help cool prices.
The 23-nation alliance will divide that amount proportionally between members, and with only the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates able to bolster production, just a fraction of it is likely to be delivered. For July and August, the group had pledged to add more than 600,000 barrels a day to the market.
The increase offers little respite for consumers suffering the inflationary squeeze of high oil prices. Brent crude erased earlier losses and was little changed at $100.59 a barrel as of 3:10 p.m. in London.
Subscriber Only Stories
“From a global balance perspective, today’s minuscule quota increase — the smallest since 1986 in absolute terms and smallest ever in percentage terms — is noise,” said Bob McNally, president of Washington-based consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official. “Though, if pump prices keep falling, the White House will likely claim credit.”
Ministers endorsed the proposal at an online meeting on Wednesday, according to a statement on the OPEC website. There were no discussions about whether the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies would keep increasing production in subsequent months, delegates said. The group meets again on Sept. 5.
After Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, US officials had said they were optimistic that Riyadh and Washington were on a path toward reconciliation. During his visit, when he greeted Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with a fist bump, the president said he expected further steps from the kingdom in terms of oil production. Late on Tuesday, the US approved the sale of $3.05 billion of weapons including Patriot missiles to the Middle East heavyweight.
OPEC+ had shown some goodwill toward consumers in recent months, fast-tracking the production increases in July and August that completed the reversal of their Covid-era curbs. The Saudis ramped up output to 10.78 million barrels a day last month, according to a Bloomberg survey, a level pumped only on rare occasions.
“We saw that OPEC increased their supply in July and August, quite significantly, and now they’re continuing that,” Amos Hochstein, the State Department’s senior adviser for global energy security, said in an interview in Washington. “At the end of the day, we’re not looking at numbers of barrels, we’re looking at: Are oil prices coming down from their highs?”
There’s been a “remarkable” drop in crude prices in recent months, but the Biden administration wants to see them go even lower, Hochstein said.
Capacity Fears
OPEC+ delegates said before the meeting that they saw no immediate need to replace supplies from coalition member Russia, which have proven robust despite sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Opening the taps freely could also have strained relations with Moscow.
“There are uncertainties on the market that need to be taken into account” such as new Covid strains and restrictions on Russian petroleum sales, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with state Rossiya 24 TV. “Therefore, such cautious decisions are taken today.”
Delegates had also said prior to the meeting that the group’s limited reserves of spare production capacity were best kept for later in the year, when crude markets look set to tighten as the US winds down its release of emergency stockpiles. Idle supplies in the Middle East are down to “razor-thin” levels of about 2 million barrels a day, or 2% of world demand, according to the International Energy Agency.
OPEC+ ministers noted in their final communique after Wednesday’s meeting that “the severely limited availability of excess capacity necessitates utilizing it with great caution.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
Brahmastra Deva Deva song teaser: Ranbir Kapoor channels Shang Chi-like powers in new song. Watch
West Bengal: Santragachi-New Jalpaiguri special train to continue till end of August
Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate police command and control centre today, traffic diverted in Banjara Hills
CUET UG 2022: Exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, technical glitches
Three years after it was first stalled, Okhla waste-to-energy plant looking to expand again
Trains from Tatanagar to Bilaspur and Badampahar to be back on tracks soon
Was Manushi Chhillar the first choice for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?
The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts again after pause
Delhi: Thrashed by 5 girls outside school, minor complains to police
Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities
Pune: ‘Bookie’ arrested while taking bets on India-WI T20I, police probe suspected racket