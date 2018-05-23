Oil price hike: We are looking at all alternatives, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo) Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

As Brent crude hovered around $80/barrel, causing domestic auto fuel prices to scale new highs, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reiterated that the government was looking at ways to keep rising petrol and diesel prices in check. “We are looking at all alternatives,” he said, amid rumours that the Centre might reduce the excise duties on petrol and diesel if Indian basket of crude breaches $80/barrel. Currently, the Indian basket is above $77. Sources said the PMO convened a meeting on Tuesday on the issue attended by officials from the petroleum ministry and the revenue department. Pradhan is expected to meet the heads of oil marketing companies on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry fears a duty cut will potentially worsen the Centre’s fiscal deficit from the targeted 3.3 per cent for FY19. The worry is that if the duty is reduced now, the Centre may not have much of a manouvering space left when the Indian crude oil basket breaches, say, $100 per barrel in the coming quarters. “It would be wise if states start cutting down on their taxes, as they gain more than the Centre when oil prices rise,” said an official source. Nevertheless, the ministry will intervene if there is a strong case for relief. FE

